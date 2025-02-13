Is LeBron James Playing vs Jazz? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll in the last couple of weeks. They have won ten in their last eleven games. Most of those games have come before Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers.
Now, they are expected to be even better. LeBron James will have less of a load to carry offensively for the rest of the season.
James is 40 years old and has had a history of getting injured over the last couple of years. That's what happens when a player plays as many minutes and for as long as James has played.
The Lakers are hoping to keep James healthy now that they have someone like Luka to share the load of creating offensively for others. They now will play a second straight game against the Jazz.
In the first matchup against the Jazz, James was the leading scorer for the Lakers. He poured in 27 points while Doncic scored just 14.
Ahead of the second matchup against Utah, James has found himself on the injury report. He was listed as probable prior to the game, but has been upgraded to available.
James has been on the injury report for most of the season with this exact ailment. He has been trying to manage that injury for a while, but that will not bother him tonight.
Health is going to be the biggest issue for the Lakers for the rest of the season. If they are able to keep themselves healthy, they believe they can win an NBA title.
Los Angeles needs James to be on the floor when the playoffs get closer. They have raced up the Western Conference standings and are now fourth.
They have their eyes set on the second seed. In order to get there, they have to stay healthy. They are just a few games behind the Grizzlies for that spot.
Once Doncic is able to brush off the rust, the Lakers will be a more dangerous team than they have been all season long. They'll have a shot to win it all.
James has averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and nine assists per game this season.
