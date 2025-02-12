Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Seems to Diss Luka Doncic After Lakers Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally seen what Luka Doncic looks like in a Lakers uniform. They have finally seen what he will bring to the team when he's on the floor.
Doncic made his Lakers Debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz. While his stats were modest, it was also the first game he'd played since Christmas Day.
Now that he's healthy, he can start to knock off the rust and make the Lakers a true NBA title contender this season. His debut was something that was watched all across the rest of the league.
Read more: Lakers' Luka Doncic Responds to Fans Protesting His Trade
Celtics star Jayson Tatum was one of the many superstars around the league who was asked about Doncic's debut with the Lakers. He didn't seem too impressed with him heading to LA.
Tatum clearly doesn't care what the Lakers are doing with their roster. He is singularly focused on what his own team is doing.
The Celtics have won six of their last seven games, so his approach is working. But the Celtics could have to face the Lakers in the NBA Finals if things go well for both teams.
Los Angeles has risen all the way up to fourth in the Western Conference standings. In fact, they have won ten of their last eleven games and are 12-2 in their last 14 games.
Adding Doncic to the fold should only make them better. That's what makes them so dangerous as the rest of the season goes along.
The Celtics hate the Lakers, so it makes sense for Tatum to take this subtle shot at them. He understands the fabric of the rivalry.
More Lakers news: LeBron James Had NSFW Hype Message to Luka Doncic Ahead of Lakers Debut
Los Angeles will really start to ramp up after the All-Star break. Once the team reconvenes, that's when they will really start to figure out just how good they can be.
The Lakers are happy to have Doncic on their roster. Tatum might not like it, but that doesn't matter. The Celtics have to hope that they don't see Doncic again, because this team will be better than they won they faced in the Finals last year.
Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game this year.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Listed as Possible Landing Spot For Myles Turner This Offseason
Luka Doncic Has Hilarious Reaction to First Lakers Postgame Press Conference
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.