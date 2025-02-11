Lakers' Luka Doncic Responds to Fans Protesting His Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers never dreamed that they would be able to get Luka Doncic to play for them. He seemed like a player that was off-limits for most of his career.
Stunningly, the Dallas Mavericks approached Los Angeles, wanting to trade him. Doncic is now in Los Angeles, while Anthony Davis and Max Christie are in Dallas.
Doncic finally made his debut for the Lakers on Monday. It was the first time he'd played in a game since Christmas Day when he hurt his calf.
Doncic played just 24 minutes, mainly because the game was out of hand pretty quickly. The Lakers won the game 132-113.
Meanwhile, fans in Dallas are not taking the trade well at all. They are absolutely furious that the Mavericks traded the face of the franchise for someone who got hurt in his first game with the team.
Fans have started protesting in response to the trade. In fact, several fans were ejected from the most recent game in Dallas because the Mavs didn't like that they were protesting.
Doncic was asked about the fans protesting the trade and understands the pain they are feeling.
Doncic clearly doesn't have much of an appetite to talk about Dallas much. He clearly never wanted to leave the Mavericks, but now he has to make the most out of the trade.
The new Lakers guard will likely have more to say on the trade in the offseason. Right now, he's just focused on playing the best he can for his new team.
The Lakers will do their best to surround Doncic with a roster that will help him and LeBron James win an NBA championship. Doncic understands that and sees the potential to win multiple titles in LA.
Doncic will only get better as he knocks off the rust that accumulated from him missing a month and a half. Once he settles in, the Lakers could be a very dangerous team.
The Lakers won't be beefing up their center position as they once thought they were now that the Mark Williams trade isn't happening, so we'll see how that affects the team moving forward.
Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game this season.
