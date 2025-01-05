Is LeBron James Playing vs Rockets? Final Lakers Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tricky spot right now in the Western Conference standings. They sit fifth in the standings but are just a half-game away from sliding down to seventh. The Lakers are trying to stack up some wins so they can increase their buffer from those other teams.
LA has already made a move at the trade deadline to help improve those efforts by sending D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. That probably won't be the only move that they make before the trade deadline.
The most important thing for the Lakers to win games is to keep their stars healthy in this game. That means making sure that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can play in as many games as possible. The Lakers have had both of their stars fairly healthy so far this season.
James has always tried to play in as many games as possible. Prior to the game against the Rockets, he was listed as probable due to left foot injury management but will play in this game. James is someone who will do whatever it takes to play in games.
The Lakers have won four of their last five games, only falling to the Cavs, the best team in the East. They've also won seven of their last nine games. Health and the trade seem to have helped the Lakers make a push up the Western Conference.
As previously mentioned, the Lakers will probably end up making at least one more move before the trade deadline in a month. They still have some depth they want to build up at center and perhaps guard as well. Improving those spots will make this team a much more dangerous team.
The Lakers aren't interested in just being a dangerous team. They are interested in being a title contender. In order to be a title contender, they have to keep playing the way that they have over the last couple of weeks as well as stay healthy.
Los Angeles has a very favorable schedule coming up. They play seven of their next ten games at home. They have to take advantage of that easy schedule and continue to stack up wins. James and the rest of the Lakers are motivated to do just that.
