Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Mavericks? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks for the third and final time of the season on Wednesday. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Lakers, and it will be filled with emotions as L.A.'s superstar Luka Doncic returns to the place he called home for seven-plus seasons.
Doncic will face his former team for the second time since being traded in February, but this will be his first time playing against the former team in Dallas.
The emotions will be at an all-time high, as Doncic will be available and start for the Lakers.
Doncic did not appear on the injury report prior to Wednesday's game, indicating he is healthy and will play against the Mavericks.
Only three players for the Lakers appeared on the injury report: center Jaxson Hayes, rookie guard Bronny James, and forward Maxi Kleber.
Hayes is listed as probable, James is listed as questionable, and Kleber is listed as out.
Kleber has yet to be cleared to play, although he was seen getting shots up last week at the Lakers' practice facility.
Nonetheless, Hayes will likely play, and James' status is unclear hours ahead of the game.
All focus will be on Doncic as he makes his highly anticipated return. Usually, superstar players like Doncic either request a trade or sign as a free agent elsewhere, resulting in the fans resenting him. But his situation is entirely different.
The Mavericks wanted Doncic out of town, and when they did that, they threw dirt on his name and kicked him out the door for fun and then some in the process.
Doncic will look to make the Mavericks regret the trade in a game that means a lot for both teams. With a win, the Lakers will inch one step closer to securing the No. 3 seed in the West, and the Mavericks will look to move up in the standings and inch closer to the No. 9 seed.
The 26-year-old didn't get to finish Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he was ejected with just under eight minutes left in the game.
It was a game-changer for the Lakers, who went on a downward spiral after Doncic was ejected from the game. Doncic might look to be a little less vocal and instead show up and show out in front of the Dallas fans.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Gets His Own Barbie
Lakers Star Luka Doncic Speaks on Emotional Dallas Homecoming
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.