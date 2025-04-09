Lakers' LeBron James Gets His Own Barbie
The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most famous athletes on the planet on their team. LeBron James isn't just basketball famous, but he is legitimately famous even among non-sports fans.
James is certainly one of the most popular players in any sport. He has been in movies, including financing his own, Space Jam 2. He's someone that can do a lot of things that others can't.
Of course, James is most focused on what's happening on the basketball court. The Lakers are still in a battle for seeding in the Western Conference standings.
Read more: Former Lakers Guard Calls LeBron James 'The Black Captain America'
There are certain levels of fame, and James may have jumped up an even bigger notch. James now has his own Barbie doll after Mattel decided to create one.
James now has entered rare air. It's extremely rare for an athlete to become famous enough to join one of the biggest brands in the history of toys.
It's certainly an accomplishment to be proud of for James, but he is more worried about winning NBA championships than he is about having dolls created about his likeness.
This will add another stream of revenue for James, who is already one of the richest people on the planet. This will help him when he's ready to retire and he tries to own an NBA team.
James has been very vocal about the fact that he wants to own an NBA team someday. He even called out Adam Silver to let him know that he wants the NBA franchise that will eventually expand to Las Vegas.
More Lakers news: Lakers Star Luka Doncic Speaks on Emotional Dallas Homecoming
The Lakers are third in the Western Conference standings with just three games left in the season. They are still hoping to secure a home-court advantage spot in the first round.
James juggles a lot of things outside of basketball, but his commitment to playing the best that he can at all times has never been in question. This is certainly not a distraction, even though those who dislike James might try to claim that it is.
This season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Dwight Howard to Play One More Season in Big 3 League
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.