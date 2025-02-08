Is Mark Williams Making His Lakers Debut vs Pacers? Final Injury Report Revealed
Will new Los Angeles Lakers starting center Mark Williams make his L.A. debut for Saturday's road matinee against the Indiana Pacers?
The game, expected to mark new five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic's first game as a Laker, too, was given a premium ESPN broadcast slot. Unfortunately, according to the league's latest injury report, Doncic remains out with a left calf strain he first incurred in a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Not only that, but both LeBron (left ankle soreness) and Bronny (G League assignment) are also on the shelf. Centers Maxi Kleber (broken right foot) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery) are on the shelf, too.
Even starting point guard Austin Reaves is questionable to play through a left elbow contusion.
On Friday, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times had reported that, along with Doncic's official absence, new Lakers center Williams was also merely questionable to suit up.
On Saturday morning, Woike indicated that Williams' availability was still up in the air.
3-and-D starting Pacers center Myles Turner — who himself was seen as a potential Lakers trade target prior to the Williams deal — is out with a cervical strain.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Williams has been officially ruled out for the Pacers clash with his trade still pending.
Williams was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for sharpshooting rookie swingman Dalton Knecht — who could now earn Rookie of the Year numbers pouring it in for a tanking Hornets club — a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap.
The 7-foot Duke product, still just 23, matches the timeline of L.A.'s most important player, 25-year-old Doncic. Unlike the former Dallas Mavericks superstar, Williams still has room to grow, while fans and pundits alike have major questions about his ability to stay on the floor.
Williams has only played in a grand total of 85 games across his two-and-a-half pro seasons.
Across 23 healthy games this year, Williams is averaging 15.6 points on 58.6 percent field goal shooting and 78 percent free throw shooting, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals. He'll be a huge asset to the Lakers when he does play. But will he be able to stay healthy for the playoffs?
