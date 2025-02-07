Lakers Signing New Guard Following Active Trade Deadline
The 30-19 Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy week — and it's not over yet.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, L.A. is inking free agent guard Jordan Goodwin, who's been with the club's South Bay Lakers G League affiliate, to a new two-way contract. The Lakers will waive wing Armel Traore to accommodate Goodwin.
Although adding Goodwin ranks somewhat below "trading for a franchise-altering superstar hot off an NBA Finals appearance and in or still approaching his prime" and "trading for a rim-rolling young starting center with the tallest standing reach in the league," it's still a nice bit of business of L.A.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Saint Louis, 26, has suited up for three previous NBA franchises since the 2021-22 season. He played for the Washington Wizards from 2021-22, then split the 2023-24 season between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
All told, across 121 NBA berths (19 starts), Goodwin boasts averages of 6.4 points on .405/.308/.758 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
He's been turning heads in the G League, however.
