Is Mark Williams Playing vs Lakers? Final Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers tried to make their center position better following the trade of Anthony Davis by trying to acquire Mark Williams from the Hornets.
Davis was their starting center and really was the only center they could count on. After sending him to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic, the Lakers needed a new starting center.
They identified Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams as the guy they wanted to bring in. He's just 23 years old and has shown a lot of promise just three years into his NBA career.
The Lakers were prepared to trade Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a couple of future first-round picks in order to get him. Instead, the Lakers failed his physical and voided the trade.
Los Angeles was not able to get anyone else in a trade since this proposed trade to acquire Williams was on the day of the trade deadline. They signed Alex Len to help provide some depth at center instead.
Williams has not played since that failed physical, as his status was in limbo. Now that the All-Star break is over, the Hornets and the Lakers will play each other in the first game after the break.
Williams, who was listed as probable prior to this game, has been upgraded to available.
Williams will play in his first game tonight since Feb. 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
While he has had a problem staying healthy early in his NBA career, he wants to prove that the Lakers made the wrong move failing his physical. He wants to show them that he's perfectly healthy.
The Lakers feel good about their decision to fail Williams' physical, which reportedly was not because of the back issue that cost him a few games this season.
Los Angeles will have to use Jaxson Hayes as their starting center for the rest of the season because of that. Dalton Knecht also has to get himself reintegrated with the team after being part of the trade.
So far this season, Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.