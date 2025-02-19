Lakers to Remove Minutes Restrictions for Luka Doncic This Week
The Los Angeles Lakers' shiny new toy is off the proverbial leash this week.
Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, first-year L.A. head coach JJ Redick has revealed that five-time All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic will be playing without a minutes restriction following the team's Wednesday tilt against the Charlotte Hornets.
More Los Angeles Lakers: How Did Lakers' Dalton Knecht Do in NBA All-Star Rising Skills Challenge?
The 6-foot-6 pro had played just 24 minutes in each of his first two games as a Laker, both against the Utah Jazz. And it appears that time constriction will remain for one more game. The Hornets game will be the first in a back-to-back set of bouts. Los Angeles will next suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
He's been dealing with a calf strain injury since Christmas Day.
Doncic isn't the only Lakers starter who is set to suit up on Wednesday after being limited against the Jazz last week.
Vincent, too, seems to have recuperated from his injury, and has also been cleared to play.
Trudell adds that starting Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, who suffered a facial contusion during the first quarter and sat out the final frames of L.A.'s 131-119 loss to the Jazz last Wednesday, will be available for Los Angeles against Charlotte.
Swingman Dorian Finney-Smith, L.A.'s second-most important trade acquisition this season (with apologies to Mark Williams, who's now back with the Hornets after he failed his physical with the Lakers), is also slated to play one of the Eastern Conference's worst teams. Finney-Smith sat out the Jazz loss, as did reserve point guard Gabe Vincent.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers Fans Call Out Darvin Ham Following Rise of Max Christie
Vincent, too, seems to have recuperated from his injury, and has also been cleared to play.
Trudell also shared footage of the Lakers at a team practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo on Tuesday, and noted that Doncic had vanquished his new colleagues in a half-court shooting competition after that practice.
Across 23.5 minutes in his two games against the Jazz, Doncic has averaged 15.0 points on .407/.267/.500 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Lakers Buyout Target Abandons NBA for EuroLeague
Dirk Nowitzki Explains Decision to Attend Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut
Lakers Could Go After All-Star Center This Offseason
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.