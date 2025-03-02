Jamie Foxx Stands Up for Lakers' LeBron James Amid Recent Criticism
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in the 22nd season of his career and has done so much for the game.
Good or bad, James is part of the season why the NBA is where it is due to the player movement and empowerment. Some may not be big fans of it, and some are.
Nonetheless, James has done a lot for the league, and regardless of how many people may feel, it is in a good spot as it's ever been (outside of ratings). The league is filled with talented players.
At times, it appears that James does not get the recognition he deserves for all he's achieved in the NBA. He's dealt with high expectations, and not only did he exceed them, but he's arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.
There are times when people or even media pundits like to tear him down and acknowledge his downfalls more than his success.
People like actor, comedian, and artist Jamie Foxx are tired of it.
Foxx believes that James is underappreciated, and he defended him in multiple comments on an Instagram post.
Foxx claimed that people were "ungrateful" of James and had some hard words of the league.
"40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum a** league on his shoulders, ungrateful," said Foxx.
"If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?" Added Foxx in another comment.
James has been praised his entire career, but at times, it appears that is not loud enough, especially lately.
Recently, James made some harsh comments about why none of the young players want to be the face of the league.
He took a massive shot at many media pundits in why no one wants to take that mantle when asked about Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and why he shies away from being the face of the league.
"Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s*** on everybody? It's just weird. It’s weird energy," said James.
He said this on Thursday after beating the T-Wolves. On Friday, the media went wild with his comments, and James took to X to share his thoughts on the matter and how the media proved his point.
"Exactly made my point but anyway. Happy this convo has started. It ain't about 'face of the game" and it ain't about one person or one show, it's about the culture of basketball,, the most beautiful game in the world. Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones 🤣🤣🤣 Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let's discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have. Of course if players don't perform we need to discuss that too and break that down," James said in one of three posts via X.
At the end of the day, James' resume speaks for itself. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Rips Into Question About 'Face of NBA' Drama
Lakers Provide Significant Update on Austin Reaves’ Calf Injury
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.