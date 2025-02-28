Lakers' LeBron James Rips Into Question About 'Face of NBA' Drama
The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in what was supposed to be a matchup of two great young players in Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, Edwards got ejected early in the game, which meant they didn't have him available for crunch time when things got close. Ultimately, the Lakers won the game 111-102.
LeBron James had a massive game, putting up 33 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists. It was one of the best games that he's played in a while.
Even though Edwards was taken out of this game early, he is still one of the players who could be the face of the NBA moving forward.
Read more: Former Lakers Coach Phil Handy Had Interesting First Impression of Austin Reaves
James was asked later about whether or not Edwards is going to be the face of the NBA and whether or not he should want it. He torched the media with his answer.
James is clearly not happy with how the NBA is being covered. He thinks that there is too much negativity surrounding the league.
While there is some negativity around how the league is covered, it's not all bad. There are positive stories that happen in the league that are covered every day.
James seems salty that he is no longer the face of the league. He's too old that he is getting passed up by younger superstars for that honor.
More Lakers news: Will Luka Doncic Stay With Lakers Long-Term?
The NBA has some things that they need to clean up that everyone agrees with. It's clear that All-Star weekend needs an overhaul and that some games take way too long to finish because of constant reviews.
He also could be mad that the media wasn't happy with him choosing not to play the All-Star Game at the last minute so that there couldn't be a replacement. That doesn't mean that the entire NBA media is just looking to harp on negativity.
Every league needs a face. Edwards is certainly on the short-list of guys who could be the next face of the league when James retires.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.9 points, eight rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers News: NBA Legend Charles Barkley Reveals He Was Close to Joining LA
Doug Gottlieb Takes Another Massive Shot at Lakers' LeBron James
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.