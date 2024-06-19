Lakers News: Jayson Tatum Laps LA Great After Nabbing First Championship
Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is now an NBA champion.
Tatum led his team in scoring (22.2 points), rebounds (7.8 boards), and passing (7.2 dimes), though he was not named Finals MVP due probably to his miserable 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 26.3 percent shooting from the three point line.
The 6-foot-8 superstar needed all 31 of his points to surpass a Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer, his idol Kobe Bryant, for the most playoff points scored before turning 26. According to NBA TV, Tatum's 2,695 points lapped Bryant's 2,694 points. By age 26, of course, Bryant had already won three titles, so he's historically far ahead of Tatum in that respect.
Bryant would ultimately go on to win five titles and appear in seven NBA Finals. Tatum has already made a pair of Finals berths, and seems poised to qualify for many more. He and fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown are both just now entering their primes (Brown is 27).
The team's core six of Tatum, Brown, All-Defensive guards Derrick White (who turns 30 this summer) and Jrue Holiday (who just turned 34 but hasn't lost a step somehow), center Kristaps Porzingis (who'll be 29 prior to the 2024-25 season) and backup big man Al Horford (who's 38 and just wrapped up his 17th season) are all under contract through at least next year, and seem likely to remain heavy favorites in the Eastern Conference.
