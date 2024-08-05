Jerami Grant to Lakers? All the Latest Rumors Surrounding Potential Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a relatively quiet offseason. Outside of drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, they haven't made any changes to their roster that lost in the first round of this past season's playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers, with an aging LeBron James and Anthony Davis, remain in win-now mode. So, it would behoove them to strike a deal before the 2024 season gets underway.
The Portland Trail Blazers are in a full rebuild, and have a 30-year-old high-paid player who doesn't fit their timeline in forward Jerami Grant. He's been in trade rumors all offseason, but to this point, nothing has come to fruition.
The Lakers have been linked to Grant, and it's easy to understand why. Grant is a 6-foot-7 stretch four who averaged 21 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from deep, and 81.7 percent from the free throw line last season.
Here's the latest rumors regarding Grant to the Lakers, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
"The Lakers have, I think, limited options of players who are actually available, who are difference-makers that they could foreseeably go and acquire," Fischer said. "To my knowledge, (Jerami Grant) is someone that's been on the radar."
A trade for Grant should only cost the Lakers one first-round pick, along with salary matchers like Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent. He would greatly elevate the scoring in their lineup, though, and provide above-average depth to a roster that lacks it right now.
As of now, there doesn't seem to be much momentum in a potential trade, But with the regular season opener still more than two months away, there's plenty of time for L.A. to make the necessary move to give this roster a spark heading into what will be one of the final seasons of James' career.
