Lakers' LeBron James Addresses Retirement Timeline
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers is how much longer star LeBron James is going to play. James has had rumors of his pending retirement take over for years now, with him sparking the flames two seasons ago following the Lakers being eliminated from the Western Conference Finals.
He will be entering his 22nd season in the NBA and is pushing the age of 40. However, James has showed no signs of slowing down when it comes to his play on the court.
James may not be the same player that he once was, in terms of athleticism, but he can still dominate a game completely. He has been showing that during his play in the Olympics for Team USA, helping the Americans reach the quarterfinal stage.
He addressed the retirement timeline, saying that he isn't asked about it much. James was referring to tennis legend Rafael Nadal being frustrated with questions about his retirement plans.
"I don't get asked that much, to be honest," James said. "Everyone expects me to play 10 more years for some odd reason."
With the way that James has been playing, it may seem like an error for him to ever retire. But Father Time catches up with everyone and James likely has another few years left at most.
During his time with Team USA, James has averaged 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over the week of play. He has looked like the best player on the loaded United States roster despite being the oldest on the roster.
James just re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year deal, giving himself options for his future. He is likely only to play two or three seasons more but can decide year-to-year.
Alongside co-star Anthony Davis, James gives the Lakers a chance to compete in the loaded Western Conference. While Los Angeles may not be a top team in the West, they are still a tough test for many opposing teams.
When healthy, James and Davis are one of the more lethal duos in the NBA. The size and versatility of the two stars make life tough on opponents, giving Los Angeles an edge on most nights.
The issue for the Lakers has been the supporting cast over the years but the Lakers believe they have a group that can be competitive. James will retire soon but for now, he is the key for the Lakers making another run for a title.
