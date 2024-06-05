Lakers News: JJ Redick Addresses Report He’s LA’s Preferred Head Coach Choice
After news leaked from The Athletic's Shams Charania that 15-year NBA sharpshooting guard-turned-ESPN broadcaster/podcast network entrepreneur JJ Redick had emerged as the Los Angeles Lakers' preferred pick to become their latest head coach, the basketball media world naturally had a field day.
L.A. fired now-former head coach Darvin Ham earlier this offseason, following a largely-solid two-year run with the franchise that saw him post a 90-74 combined regular season record and a 9-10 playoff record (plus a 2-0 play-in record, however we're supposedly to tally that these days) and lead the team to one Western Conference Finals appearance as a No. 7-seeded underdog in 2023.
Redick, who would step into the gig with zero coaching experience beyond the youth basketball level, is apparently all-too-aware of the hype.
During an appearance on Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr.'s new joint podcast for DraftKings, "GoJo and Golic," Redick addressed the chatter head-on... sort of.
"I would say this: my focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals. I am so fortunate that I'm in this position and I get to call these Finals with [cohosts] Doris [Roberts] and Mike [Breen]," Redick said diplomatically. "My day-to-day is consumed with calling games, the 19 podcasts I feel like I have, my obligations to all of our partners. So my focus is on the NBA Finals, I'll just say that. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that."
