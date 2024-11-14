Lakers News: JJ Redick Announces D'Angelo Russell Injury Status vs Grizzlies
Recently-demoted Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell has been upgraded against Wednesday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
L.A. head coach JJ Redick has announced that the 6-foot-3 vet will suit up after all, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Russell missed a Lakers team practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed illness. The Ohio State product, 28, has yet to miss a game this season, although in just 10 contests he has already earned the ire of Redick multiple times, compelling Redick to move him Russell from L.A.'s starting lineup to a sixth man bench role. Redick shifted former starting shooting guard Austin Reaves to the point guard slot, while elevating former reserve swingman Cam Reddish to the starting two-guard gig.
Russell has had a season to forget thus far for Los Angeles, his fifth non-consecutive year with the team. Across his first 10 games for the 6-4 Lakers (eight starts), he's averaging a career-low 12.9 points a night on .407/.311/.900 shooting splits, along with 5.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals a night.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, reserve Lakers center Jaxson Hayes will miss his first game of the year with a left ankle sprain (he is expected to sit out for a week or two), rarely-used bench point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a sore left groin, and of course big men Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood remain shelved as they continue to recover from their respective offseason knee surgeries. Wood recently suffered a setback in his rehab, and has been sidelined for another four weeks.
Two-way center Christian Koloko is expected to replace Hayes as four-time All-NBA Lakers center Anthony Davis' primary backup for the next few weeks, given the continued absences of Vanderbilt and Wood. Davis is probable to play through his left foot plantar fasciitis.
The Grizzlies, however, are once again a veritable walking wounded. Starting point guard Ja Morant (right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains), starting shooting guard Desmond Bane (right oblique strain), key reserve forward GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal surgery) and rookie bench shooting guard Cam Spencer (right ankle sprain) are all out. Starting small forward Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and backup big man Brandon Clarke (sore left toe) are questionable, while Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful to play through a left tibial stress reaction.
Read More: Los Angeles Big Man Set to Miss Time with Ankle Injury