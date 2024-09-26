Lakers News: JJ Redick Has Enormous Praise for Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of an exciting new season, with the start of the training camp less than a week away. This camp will be crucial in shaping the team's dynamics and strategies, under the guidance of their new leader, head coach JJ Redick.
Redick will enter his first year not only as a coach for the Lakers but as a head coach, period. This will be a new challenge for the 40-year-old coach, and it won't come without any of its challenges. Redick has a lot on his plate moving forward, but what makes it easier is having a top 10 player on his team, superstar forward Anthony Davis.
Davis is arguably the best player on the Lakers. This team will go as far as Davis can take them, and Redick understands he has a talent like no other on his team.
Redick said in a press conference on Wednesday how unique of a player Davis is, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
"I think we have not only one of the best players in the world, but one of the most unique players in the world in Anthony Davis," Redick noted. "There are very few people who can do what he can do at his size. His ballhandling, his skill level offensively, and certainly the fact that he's one of the best defensive players in the world."
Davis will enter his sixth season in Los Angeles, and while a ton of criticism has come his way, it's clear that he is one of the best players in the league when healthy. The 31-year-old can do it all on the defensive side of the floor and can score at will when he feels like it.
The nine-time All-Star is coming off one of his best seasons not only as a Laker but in his Hall of Fame-type career. In 76 games last season (a career-high), he averaged 24.7 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.
For L.A. to be successful this season, the Lakers will need everything they can get out of Davis and then some. Davis won't be alone, though, as he has his superstar teammate, LeBron James, who is heading into this 22nd season in the NBA.
The deadly duo of Davis and James is still one of the best in the NBA. With Redick's help, he could take this duo to the next level.
