Lakers News: JJ Redick Praises 'Old Soul' Max Christie After Big Night vs Minnesota
When the Los Angeles Lakers decided to extend Max Christie to a four-year, $32 million contract after a season where he only averaged 14 minutes a game, it was clear that the front office was banking on his potential. The storied franchise elected to keep the now third-year player over Taurean Prince, who did shine at times for the Lakers a season ago.
The Lakers' first preseason game this year, a 124-107 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, showed signs that the Lakers could potentially be getting a solid return on their young investment. Throughout the offseason, Los Angeles staffers and coaches have raved about Christie's growth — which was on full display against the Timberwolves on Friday. The third-year wing out of Michigan State put together a complete game. He recorded a stat in every major category.
“Tonight was kind of a good culmination of that,” Christie said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “It was good to really see the first game of the season to see things go my way.”
During the Lakers' post game scrum head coach JJ Redick gushed over Christie's performance against the Timberwolves because it showed that the potential that the staff saw in him was beginning to bloom before their eyes.
“Max is an old soul,” Redick said. “He’s wise and he’s mature and he takes this very seriously. And I really appreciate that about him. So it’s not a surprise to me that in a game like this that he plays a lot of minutes, he doesn’t hang his head, he just keeps competing. He’s gonna be very valuable for us this year.”
Christie might have the highest two-way upside of any player on the Lakers roster not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. The athleticism Christie has coupled with the versatility that he provides could put him in a role where he is the Lakers' primary stopper on the perimeter.
“He’s [JJ Redick] asked me to be kind of that dog on defense, pick up full-court,” Christie said. “I tried to do a little bit of that tonight. There’s a comfort level that I’m going to get a little bit more comfortable with. I haven’t really done that a lot in my career.”
As Christie continues to meet his potential he could push one of the Lakers' starters to the bench, especially if he is able to translate his development to the basketball court.
