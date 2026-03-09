JJ Redick Reveals the One Key Behind Lakers’ Win Over Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed their second straight win after moving past the New York Knicks 110-97 on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, head coach JJ Redick voiced that it was the effort level defensively that served as the separating factor.

JJ Redick Lauds Lakers' Effort Defensively

Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The key to the game and, you know, we always have three keys defensively and three keys offensively,” Redick said. “Really, tonight, there was one key, and that was multiple efforts. I thought we did that throughout the game, not just in spurts.

“The run where they got back into it, two things happened. It wasn't [Jalen] Brunson hitting tough twos; it was the back-to-back transition threes that we gave up. And then on the offensive end, we had a stretch where we just couldn't make a shot.

“I mean, we were generating wide-open catch-and-shoot threes from good shooters and just couldn't knock them down. But you go down the stretch, I think we had three or four possessions where we end up with either deflection or steals. All of that was on multiple efforts. We were able to sustain that for all four quarters.”

With LeBron James sitting out for a second straight game due to a left elbow contusion and arthritis in his left foot, Los Angeles stalled the Knicks’ offense. New York shot 24 percent from beyond the arc while committing 19 turnovers.

It marked the first time holding an opponent under 100 points since topping the Golden State Warriors 105-99.

“[We] started to play hard, stuck to the game plan and competed,” Reaves said. “That's what it came down to, since I think we played harder than them. We set the tone early and had a really good third quarter.”

Throughout the season, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency on the defensive end of the court. Before Sunday’s game, they ranked 15th by allowing 115.3 points per game, 26th with opponents shooting 48.5 percent from the field, and 18th as opponents were hitting at a 36 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles bucked those trends against the Knicks, emphasizing defensive effort that helped keep them comfortably ahead throughout much of the second half.

They will need improved play on that end of the floor as they push toward securing a higher seed in the playoffs. Los Angeles currently sits in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 39-25 record, and trails the third-seeded Houston Rockets by one game.

The Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

