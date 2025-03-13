JJ Redick Reveals Offers Major Injury Update on Lakers' Rui Hachimura
In this story:
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said starting forward Rui Hachimua went back to Los Angeles, along with LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, and Maxi Kleber.
Redick shared before the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
Redick also mentioned how Hachimura, Hayes, and James are listed as day-to-day moving forward.
Hachimura has been ruled out for the past two weeks with a left knee injury.
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified