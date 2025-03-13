Southwest Airlines Trolls Mavericks Over Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakes pulled off the biggest and possibly the most significant trade in early February, trading for international superstar Luka Dončić.
It was a trade no one saw coming and one that should change the Lakers' fortunes for years to come. This trade shocked the NBA, sports, and the outside world, including the major airline, Southwest.
Southwest got in the fun of poking at the Dallas Mavericks, who traded Dončić. South West was under fire for their latest divisive moves to their company. In the process, the Dallas-based company poked at the Mavericks.
In a Thursday post on Instagram, they wrote, “It’s not like we traded Luka...” the air carrier wrote.
The company has been offering passengers' first two checked bags to fly free for over 50 years. However, that will all change starting in late May, as the policy will not apply to everyone.
Southwest is the latest to poke fun at the trade that shocked everyone.
The Mavericks made their star player available for trade. He was a player everyone thought would be their franchise payer until the end of his career.
Instead, the Mavericks didn't think Dončić had the work ethic like the other greats to get the Mavericks over the top, despite leading them to the NBA Finals last season.
Dončić is now a Laker, and the likelihood of him staying in L.A. is very high. The 26-year-old is getting more comfortable the more he gets accustomed to the city, fans, teammates, and the organization.
The Lakers know how to treat their stars, and they expect Dončić to be their next in line of a long list that has donned the purple and gold. The Slovenia native has yet to reach his prime, and the Lakers believe the best is yet to come in his career.
It is a trade that no one will understand and one that some may never understand. Over a month has passed, and the Mavericks appear to believe they have made the right move.
Only time will tell. In the meantime, the Lakers will look to take advantage of this move, and so far, it is benefitting them.
