Lakers News: Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, Father of Kobe, Passes Away at Age 69
Former NBA journeyman and longtime coach Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, father to Los Angeles Lakers 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant, has sadly passed away at the age of 69, according to his alma matter, La Salle.
A 6-foot-9 power forward in his playing days, Bryant spent eight seasons in the NBA, suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets. Across 606 career games (108 starts), Bryant averaged 8.7 points on 45 percent field goal shooting and 74.3 percent free throw shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals a night.
Bryant went overseas to continue his playing career for a decade, from 1982-91. He suited up for Italian pro clubs AMG Sebastiani Rieti, Standa Reggio Calabria, Olimpia Pistoia, and Reggiana, before wrapping up his career in France for Mulhouse.
Bryant then dipped into coaching. His first stint was as the head coach of the women's varsity team at Akiba Hebrew Academy in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania. Bryant then worked as an assistant coach for his alma matter, La Salle.
He then worked as a head coach for SlamBall squad Diablos, before serving as a head coach for semi-pro ABA squads the Las Vegas Rattlers and the Boston Frenzy. No doubt thanks in part to his son's status as the best player in the world for owner Jerry Buss' Lakers at the time, Bryant then got the opportunity to coach Buss' WNBA squad, the Los Angeles Sparks, from 2005-07 and again in 2011. He also coached abroad, for the Tokyo Apache, Levanga Hokkaido, Bangkok Cobras, Chang Thailand Slammers and most recently Rizing Fukuoka.
More Lakers: Lonzo Ball Has Hilarious Insight Into Anthony Davis Trade