Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Has Hilarious Insight Into Anthony Davis Trade
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, the former No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of UCLA by the Los Angeles Lakers, is already well-traveled during his brief NBA career, having played for L.A., the New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Bulls. He was flipped by the Lakers, along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and some major draft picks, for the rights to perpetual All-Star big man Anthony Davis. The Brow helped Los Angeles instantly win a championship.
During a new episode of his "What An Experience" podcast, which he co-hosts with brother LiAngelo and personalities Dmo and Ant, Ball explained his chief takeaway upon being traded away from his hometown team — while conceding he understood why the move was made.
"That's the first time that I realized like this is definitely a business," Ball said of the 2019 trade that sent him to the Pelicans. "You know? At the same time, it was like it's Anthony Davis. To be fair, I would have traded myself for Anthony Davis."
"There was never a time that I was traded or a move was made, and like I knew it was going to happen," Ball noted. "You just got to expect it to come. If it come and come, if it don't, it don't. That's what I would say. Just try to stay positive, either way like in the NBA, regardless. So as long as I could play, that's all I really care about. Whoever I put the jersey on for, it's not going to be like I'm a change for them."
