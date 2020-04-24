Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Thanks Medical Workers In COVID-19 Pandemic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is using social media to spread gratitude and awareness for all of the medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caldwell-Pope, a shooting guard for the Lakers, interviewed doctor Nina Shapiro about the virus and posted part of the interview on Twitter.

Shapiro, who is an ear, nose, and throat specialist at UCLA Health, said the best thing we can do right now is stay at home, even though it may feel as though we're not doing enough.

“We feel like we’re helpless and not doing anything, but that’s doing something,” Shapiro told Caldwell-Pope. “It’s a crazy time for all of us. It’s a crazy time for you guys in sports and a crazy time for us in healthcare. I don’t think anybody in this world isn’t having a complete turnover of their normal life.

“In some ways, the silver lining of this because we all really have to work together and get through this together, is it’s bringing people together. Look at the two of us. I’ve never met you and we work in the same city.”

UCLA Health also tweeted a video of Caldwell-Pope sharing a message of thanks. The Lakers lit up their training center in blue on Thursday evening in honor of the heroes who are working during the pandemic to help bring food, medical care and essential services to people.

“To all hospital staff, grocery store workers and essential workers, thank you for all you’re doing and continue to do,” Caldwell-Pope said. “For the rest of us, let’s continue to stay safe, stay home. Keep social distance and join #teamLA in this movement.”

Shapiro said the coming weeks in the U.S. are critical in terms of the spread of the virus.

Caldwell-Pope said he's going to do his part.

“That’s my main concern. I don’t mind staying home. I’m a homebody, anyway so I don’t mind,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Sleeping on the couch. Watching TV. I’ve been enjoying it. I miss basketball as much as all the other players. I wish we could start back. But I’d rather be safe than anything else.”

Shapiro said we all need to think of ourselves as a team during this time.

“We really need to stay focused and get through this together,” Shapiro said. “One person can’t fix it. A million people can’t fix it. Millions and millions of people have to fix this problem.”