Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Say Lakers Luka Doncic Will be LA's 'New Ohtani'
The Los Angeles Lakers flipped the basketball world on its' head in a trade to acquire Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, among other pieces.
Fans, analysts, pundits, and just about everyone in between in NBA circles is talking about this franchise altering move. A new take in the conversations centered around the Slovanian superstar was recently made by two individuals who were a part of the storied Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry.
Depending on who you talk to, they were on the wrong side of the rivalry.
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, two Hall of Famers and former Celtics, recently discussed the league and even city-wide implications of the Doncic trade on the podcast they share, entitled KG Certified.
Pierce first spoke on the international aspect of the move.
"This brand of international revenue that's about to come to the Lakers that you already thought was tremendous, its' about to go to the next level."
Garnett then weighed in, making an L.A. inter-sport connection.
"Listen, this kid is about to be the new Ohtani," said the 15-time All-Star, "If he do a third of what he did in Dallas in a Laker uniform, if he gets 70 in a Lakers uniform — and let me just say this: He's more Kobe Bryant than LeBron James.
Shohei Ohtani signed with MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers last year and in his inaugural year with the club won the MVP award, helped the Dodgers win a championship, and historically became the first player to ever hit over 50 home runs and steal over 50 bases in the same season.
"You hear what I'm saying to you? Meaning that he's gonna take the last shot. He ain't tripping, this is what he's been doing since 13, 14."
The Big Ticket is referring to how Doncic started his professional basketball journey at just 13 years old when he joined Real Madrid in Spain.
Garnett also pointed out how Doncic has already done so much, but is still so young.
"We're about to get the best version of Luka, and he's about to be in a Laker uniform doing it."
Although it still may not feel real, Doncic is soon going to debut as a Laker, and is on pace to prove Garnett right and play his best basketball of his career with the purple and gold.
