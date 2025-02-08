Lakers Rookie Bronny James Shines Again in G League Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has significantly changed its roster during the trade deadline. They made one of the biggest trades in NBA history by bringing in Luka Doncic.
LA also traded for Mark Williams to complete their roster makeover. Now, they feel like they have a team that won't just contend for a title this year, but for years go come.
The Lakers didn't lose a ton of their depth in these trades. That means that there is less room on the roster for rookies or young player to make the rotation, including Bronny James.
James will spend a lot more time in the G League in the next few weeks. He is still working on getting good enough so that he can be a regular rotation member of the Lakers.
In his most recent game for the South Bay Lakers, he put on a show. He looked like the best player on the court.
James put up 28 points, six rebounds, and two assists in his game against the Valley Suns. It was one of his best performances in the G League so far.
It's highly encouraging to see him put up a performance like this. The Lakers want to see him play consistently well before they promote him to the NBA full-time.
Right now, James likely won't be part of the Lakers' rotation for the next couple of years. He still needs to show that consistency.
James has steadily been improving, both in the G League and in his time in the NBA. He recently hit his first NBA 3-point shot in some minutes he played for the Lakers.
The Lakers need to have James make more outside shots consistently before they give him a shot at regular playing time, but his work is clearly starting to produce some fruit.
Los Angeles is focused on winning a title right now, but it's nice to see that they might have a rotation player down the line in James.
In the G League, James is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season.
