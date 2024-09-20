Lakers Hall of Famer Hyped After Legendary Shohei Ohtani Night
From one legendary player to another, Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson congratulated Shohei Ohtani on becoming the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in the same season.
Johnson is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since Ohtani earned the historic accolade in a road game against the Miami Marlins, the NBA Hall of Famer took to social media to congratulate Ohtani.
"On behalf of the Dodgers' Ownership Group, I want to congratulate Shohei on being the 1st in MLB History to have a 50/50 season," Johnson wrote. "Dodgers Fans, we got a chance to be a part of MLB history."
Ohtani's performance Thursday night went beyond reaching a 50-50 season. The Dodgers star was 6-for-6, hit three dingers, earned 10 RBIs, and stole two bases, a remarkable stat line.
“I didn’t even realize he was 6-for-6,” Mookie Betts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “What we see is like expected. It’s crazy that he lives up to those types of expectations. But that’s also what makes you speechless.”
Many have already dubbed the Dodgers 20-4 win over the Marlins as the greatest game of baseball they've ever seen.
“Take the season out of it – today was probably the single best offensive game I’ve ever seen,” Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said.
The victory also marked the first time Ohtani reached the playoffs. RBIs became official in 1920. Since then, only one MLB player has had over the course of his entire career, let alone the same game, has recorded a game with 10-plus RBIs, six-plus hits, five-plus extra-base hits, three-plus home runs, and two or more stolen bases, according to OptaSTATS.
That one player was Ohtani on Thursday.
“That has to be the greatest baseball game of all time,” Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux said. “It has to be. I’ve never seen anybody do that even in little leagues. So it’s crazy that he’s doing that at the highest level.”
The only tragedy of the entire performance was that the game wasn't played at Dodger Stadium in front of a home crowd.
Nevertheless, all eyes were on Ohtani. Even if the Dodgers don't win the World Series this year, Ohtani's regular-season performance still shines bright.
Los Angeles sports fans only accept an elite group of athletes into their troupe of beloved stars. Johnson is one of those players. And now, Ohtani is as well.
