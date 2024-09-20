Former Lakers Forward Signs With Warriors Just Ahead of Training Camp
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the start of a new NBA season, the team has had to make some tough roster decisions. They recently signed center Christian Koloko to a two-way deal but with no roster space, the team had to waive someone.
They decided to waive guard Blake Hinson, much to the disappointment of many fans. Hinson played very well for the Lakers during the Summer League and some believed he could be an asset to the team throughout the season.
To make matters worse, Hinson has now signed an Exhibit 10 training camp deal to join the rival Golden State Warriors. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news on social media, saying that Hinson decided to pick the Warriors over several other teams that were interested.
In the Summer League with Los Angeles, Hinson made a strong impression. During the final game of the Summer games, he recorded 25 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Lakers took down the Chicago Bulls.
He also went 5-of-14 from deep, showing off his impressive range. Many fans of the Lakers were sad to see Hinson go and his signing with the Warriors could come back to haunt Los Angeles.
Landing with Golden State may have been one of the best situations that Hinson could have ended up in. The Warriors system thrives off 3-point shooting and Hinson was a knockdown shooter from deep in college.
He played at the University of Pittsburgh last season and averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. But Hinson's main strength was from beyond the arch as he shot 42.1 percent from deep.
Before joining the Panthers program, Hinson spent time at Ole Miss in 2018 and then transferred over to Iowa State. He never ended up taking the court for Iowa State and transferred over to Pittsburgh where he played the final two years of his collegiate career.
Being on an Exhibit 10 deal, Hinson is eligble to be converted to a two-way contract before the regular season starts. Golden State has all three of their two-way slots taken already so it remains to be seen what they will do with Hinson before the new year.
Either way, it seems that the former Lakers Summer League product could end up making an impact on the Warriors this season. He will look to make the roster when training camp begins shortly.
