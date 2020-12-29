Hot-shooting Blazers run past Lakers

L.A.'s ends streak of 59 straight wins when leading at end of 3rd quarter

In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers could not contain Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr.

The two combined to shoot 12-for-21 from beyond the arc, leading the Portland Trailblazers to a 115-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staple Center on Monday.

With the loss, the Lakers fell to 2-2 on the year, while the Blazers improved to 3-1 overall.

The Lakers trailed 58-54 at halftime, but went on a 15-0 run and led by one point at the end of the third.

The Lakers had won 59 straight when they have led at the end of the third quarter -- a streak dating back to last season. However, the Blazers outscored L.A. 31-22 in the final quarter to take home the victory.

Lillard led all scorers with 31 points, while Trent added 28 points off the bench.

LeBron James finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel got a technical for arguing a non-call on a LeBron James drive early in the fourth quarter.

Top player: Dennis Schroder finished with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.

What I liked: James now has 999 straight games with 10 or more points.

What I did not like: The Lakers allowed the Blazers to shoot 16-of- for-46 (35 percent) from beyond the arc. … Portland outscored L.A.’s bench 45-23. … The Lakers finished with 15 turnovers. Portland scored 18 points off those turnovers.

Injuries: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso, who was questionable heading into the contest with a right-hand injury, was not available to play due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Caruso was L.A.’s first player to miss a regular-season game due to the league’s COVID-19 rule. No word on if Caruso will be allowed to travel with the team as they head out for a four-game road trip that includes two games each against the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies.

They said it: “Like last year, I think we’re going to be unstoppable. The only people that can really beat us, is us -- a lack of effort or just not playing. But if we play focused and ready, we’re really unbeatable.” – Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, when asked about expectations for his team this year.