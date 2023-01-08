Immediate help can be provided at the right price.

The Russell Westbrook experiment has worked to a tee but it's clear he is not apart of the Lakers future plans. It will still take some draft compensation for a team to take on Westbrook's remaining contract but a new trade scenario has emerged around Zach LaVine.

Since joining the Chicago Bulls in 2018, LaVine has cemented himself as one of the elite scorers in the league. LaVine has averaged at least 23 points in five of his six seasons with the team.

The Lakers are missing that extra push with the shooting guard position and bringing in LaVine can easily turn the table. Another ball dominant scorer who can take some of the load for LeBron James and Anthony Davis (via Bleacher Report).

"While several Bulls could wind up on the Lakers’ radar, LaVine looms as the most intriguing option. He’s an electric scorer (career 20 points per game) who can initiate offense or operate off the ball as a career 38.5 percent perimeter sharpshooter. That should ease the process of slotting him alongside James and Davis.

Unlike most trade scenarios involving the Lakers, LaVine provides a more unique trade scenario. One that may entice the Lakers enough to trade their draft picks.

LaVine is also signed through at least the 2025-26 season (he holds a player option for 2026-27), so he could help this franchise for years to come. That’s huge, because if the Lakers are going to sacrifice the two future first-round picks they’re allowed to trade (2027 and 2029), they need much more than a partial-season rental.

How much interest do the Lakers truly have in LaVine? How much do they value their top draft picks?

The Lakers continue to knock at the door for a potential postseason push and bringing in LaVine can push them over the hump. It's a long road ahead and other teams can easily make a better offer for the All-Star.