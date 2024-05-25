Lakers Reportedly Met With JJ Redick for ‘Extended’ Amount of Time Amid HC Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a step closer to selecting their 29th head coach in franchise history. The Athletic's Shams Charania hopped onto ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" to reveal that the Lakers have reportedly met with former NBA player and current color commentator for the Worldwide Leader, JJ Redick. Charania said the meeting took place last week, and it was for an "extensive period of time."
Charania revealed that Redick was the first candidate to have a 'face-to-face' meeting with the Lakers. He further added that Redick is currently leading the race for the coaching position.
Since Darvin Ham was fired on May 3, Redick has been viewed as the top candidate, and that remains the case as the Lakers kick off their search.
Charania and The Athletic's Jovan Buha said Redick is at the top, including Boston Celtics assistant and three-time NBA championship-winning guard Sam Cassell and former Charlotte Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego.
Redick is the wild card in this search. He's never coached at any rank, college, or pro. His only experience is as a 15-year NBA player. He coaches his son's youth team in his free time, and he is well respected and has a high basketball IQ. His high IQ is displayed in his podcasts, "The Old Man and the Three" and "Mind The Game Pod," with Lakers superstar LeBron James.
This potential hire could be an out-of-the-box hire that could change the course of head coaching searches, or it could bite them in the butt, and they could be back to square one in 2-3 years. A potential Redick hire is a far cry from a sure-fire thing; however, the Lakers are high on him.
The search will continue. We'll see for how much longer.
