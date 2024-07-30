Lakers News: LA Star Ejected Midway Through Olympic Game for Questionable Foul
Starting Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was shockingly ejected from his native Team Japan's ongoing pool play round Olympic game against the mighy Team France for a questionable foul call.
The 6-foot-8 star was whistled for his second personal foul of the day after lightly tugging on the arm of a flailing Rudy Gobert. The Team France big man, fresh off winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year honor with the Minnesota Timberwolves this spring, tumbled to the ground, seemingly emphasizing the contact.
Japan lost its opener of the Olympics' Group Phase, a 97-77 blowout to Team Germany, led by Orlando Magic frontcourt stars Franz and Moritz Wagner and Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder. Losing Hachimura represents a major blow for Team Japan, as he is by far their best player and No. 1 scoring option.
Hachimura departed with a team-most 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field (1-of-2 from long range) and 1-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe. Sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe is the only other player on the roster with longterm NBA experience.
Team France, meanwhile, boasts six players who were rostered with NBA franchises in 2023-24. Gobert is joined by fellow All-Defensive First Teamer Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, along with L.A. Clippers combo forward Nicolas Batum (the team's captain), free agent swingman Evan Fournier, 2023 Washington Wizards lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly, and former Charlotte Hornets defense-first backup point guard Frank Ntilikina (now with Partizan). Former Boston Celtics power forward Guerschon Yabusele and ex-San Antonio Spurs/Toronto Raptors combo guard Nando De Colo are the two other familiar NBA faces on the squad.
