Lakers Almost Didn't Land Dorian Finney-Smith, West Rival Reportedly Offered More
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the biggest trades we will see in late December as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
The Lakers improved their roster considerably by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets. In exchange, the Lakers traded away D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Nets.
It was a move they not only wanted to make but also needed to make if they wanted any chance at competing for a title this season. Only time will tell, but the Lakers almost didn't have a chance at Finney-Smith.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said the Nets almost traded him to their conference rivals, the Memphis Grizzlies.
He wasn't the only one who said just that. NBA insider Marc Stein said the Lakers swooped in to top the Grizzlies' trade offer for Finney-Smith. The Nets instead chose three second-round picks from L.A. as the prime return for Finney-Smith rather than a heavily protected first-round pick from Memphis.
On Saturday, Stein reported that the Nets and Grizzlies were in 'active discussions' on a trade involving Finney-Smith. The word was that Brooklyn would send Finney-Smith and a second-round pick to Memphis in exchange for John Konchar and Luke Kennard in the discussed deal.
However, that deal didn't go through, and the Lakers jumped at the chance to grab Finney-Smith. They even got 28-year-old Milton as well.
Milton is also having a solid year with the Nets, averaging 7.4 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 27 games and 18.2 minutes of action.
As we approached the trade deadline, the Lakers have been linked to many names throughout this season, and they weren't the only ones who had their eye on Finney-Smith.
It will be a battle for the other premier players who will be on the trading block. The Lakers will have some significant competition as we get closer to the date, and it will be on Rob Pelinka to get the job done and make changes that will better the roster, no matter what.
Whether it is the Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, or even the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers will have some steep competition as others will look to bolster their roster by Feb. 6.
