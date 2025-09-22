Lakers’ Andrew Wiggins Trade Faces Major Hurdle, Says Exec
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins this summer, but an anonymous NBA executive believes that the deal won't go through because of superstar LeBron James' history with the team.
According to Ashish Mathur of Lakers Daily, the unnamed executive would be shellshocked if a deal materialized that sends Wiggins to LA since Heat president Pat Riley still holds animosity towards James.
More news: Lakers Legend Says LA Should Trade Austin Reaves
“I would be stunned if Pat did this trade,” the executive said. “You really think Pat wants to help LeBron [James]? He’s still mad about LeBron leaving Miami. I don’t see it happening.”
James infamously chose to sign with the Miami Heat during the summer of 2010 and spent four dominant seasons there, winning a pair of MVP trophies, a pair of championships, and winning Finals MVP in both of those runs.
He didn't finish outside of top three in MVP voting across those seasons and was in the Finals during the entirety of his time in South Beach.
The King would then return to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2014-15 season, also taking his team to the Finals, and would win the third championship of his career the following season.
As for potential bad blood between Riley and James, that wouldn't be too surprising, but from a business perspective, there is certainly more than enough reason to hear out the purple and gold.
More news: Lakers' Trade Plans Receive Major Update From ESPN Insider
The Lakers reportedly don't want to part ways with their first round pick, something that would be a nonstarter for Miami, but Wiggins will be 31 years old in February and has a player option ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. This timeline may better fit the Lakers than the Heat at this stage in the former No. 1 overall pick's career.
The Lakers would obviously benefit from Wiggins' two-way capabilities, but the Heat believes that they can still contend in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
If keeping Wiggins in Dade County best positions them to do so, Riley likely won't let Wiggins walk (to a team with LeBron on it, nonetheless), but if Miami sees enough value in a potential package from LA, then things can start to pick back up.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.