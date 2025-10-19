Lakers Announce Injury Update on Jaxson Hayes as Regular Season Nears
The Los Angeles Lakers may have their starting center situation resolved heading into the 2025-26 season, but multiple players are still duking it out to back up new signing Deandre Ayton.
Former starter Jaxson Hayes, who fell out of favor with head coach JJ Redick early into the playoffs despite being a solid lob partner for new superstar Luka Doncic, seemed like the leader in the clubhouse to get the nod, over 33-year-old vet Maxi Kleber and, perhaps, two-way signing Christian Koloko or forwards Rui Hachimura and Adou Thiero in small-ball minutes.
Unfortunately, Hayes is already hurt. The 7-footer departed the second half of LA's season finale, a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, with a right wrist contusion.
Happily, though, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that imaging on Hayes' wrist was negative, meaning there isn't any structural damage that could hold him out longer-term.
Still, the timing on this injury should raise internal alarm bells for fans. Los Angeles' regular season tips off on Tuesday.
It seems like it could be a tall task for Hayes to return in time, meaning Kleber and even Koloko could be in line for a minutes boost behind Ayton immediately.
This story will be updated...