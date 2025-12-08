Lakers Urged to Make Major Trade This Season

At 16-6 (as of Dec. 6), the Los Angeles Lakers sit tied for third place in the vaunted Western Conference.

The Lakers were widely expected to be a team struggling to even break into the top-six of the conference, as many projected Los Angeles to be a play-in team at best.

While there's still plenty of the season left to go, the outlook on the year has changed clearly due to the coaching prowess of JJ Redick, the pleasantly surprising play of Deandre Ayton, and the emergence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as perhaps the most talented and lethal backcourt in the entire NBA.

The team hasn't been flawless to say the least. Defensively, the Lakers are allowing 116.5 PPG. Rim-protection within the paint has been an issue, and the lack of athleticism across the roster is something that could cause some real problems as the regular season wear and tear becomes more pronounced.

Jovan Buha has covered the team for years. On one of his latest podcasts, he dove into the rationale behind why the Lakers should consider making a big trade.

In the short term, I think it starts with breaking up the Ayton-LeBron-Rui frontcourt combo (moving Rui to the bench). LA has a 128.3 defensive rating and -5.6 net rating with those three on the floor (w/ three of their four opponents being lottery teams). Longer term, a trade. https://t.co/5BzWEQ2jwO — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 2, 2025

In theory it would make sense to try and make an acquisition to improve the prospects on this year's team given how well it has started. In what could be LeBron James's last year with the franchise, that would also be a real consideration.

At the same time, is there big enough of a trade to be made that could lead to the team challenging Oklahoma City? There's virtually no chance the Lakers would trade Reaves — the only real asset not named Doncic — in a deal. He's a free agent at year's end which limits what the team could get back, and there's a high likelihood he re-ups given his chemistry with Doncic and the improvement to his game as a legitimate isolation creator.

A Tough James Trade Market

James at his age, coupled with his injury concerns, likely isn't going to net anything substantial in return. There's also the major issue in dealing his salary with the second apron repercussions.

There could be a 'work on the edges' deal where All-Defensive Team forward Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans or a lesser defender/athletic wing player could be had.

At the very least, if the Lakers continue to play at this level, a trade likely will occur in some shape or fashion.

