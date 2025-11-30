Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura spent two-and-a-half years playing alongside former teammate Anthony Davis, but on Friday, they were on opposite teams.

Hachimura and Davis squared off for the first time since the Luka Doncic trade sent the Lakers champion to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers had played the Mavs before, but Davis missed both encounters, though he came back from a calf strain to play against his former team.

Before Friday's game, Hachimura acknowledged how odd it was to see Davis as a rival rather than a compatriot.

“It’s still weird sometimes when I see him on the TV or like, when I play against him. It feels weird,” Hachimura said in a video filmed by Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

"It's still weird sometimes when I see him on the TV or like, when I play against him. It feels weird."

After the game, Hachimura went for a hug with his former teammate, though Davis seemed a bit confused and surprised. He initially reached out for a handshake, but eventually embraced Hachimura in a heartfelt moment between players.

Reunited and it feels so good 🤗#NBAonPrime pic.twitter.com/AEJ1Z1mFzi — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 29, 2025

Hachimura wasn't the only Lakers player to express admiration for Davis — head coach JJ Redick praised Davis before the game and highlighted how coachable the All-Star was during Redick's okie season as a head coach.

“It was really just a pleasure to coach him, and very grateful that I had buy-in from him coming in day one never having coached before. It’s one of those things like, you’re rooting for certain guys,” Redick said, per Dwain Price of Mavericks.com.

“There’s certain teammates you have, there’s always going to be certain guys that you’re gonna root for them after they’re not your teammates or they’re not one of your players. Just not when they play against us.”

In response, Davis appreciated Redick's kind words and mentioned his relationship with his former coach.

“That’s my guy,” the former Laker said, per Price. “We haven’t had a chance to have a conversation yet but we talked about it in Vegas when we played them [in the preseason], but we should. It’s something when he came in, very welcoming and try to get him to welcome me and embrace me as well.

“It was trying to figure each other out, trying to figure out what he likes to do, what’s his gameplan, his schemes coming into the seat while trying to figure out my game and every other player’s game as well. It’s working out for him and I wish him the best, for sure.”

The Lakers won a title with Davis as LeBron James's co-star, and he will always have a special place in Lakers history, regardless of how his time ended.

