Lakers' Anthony Davis Appears on Injury Report With Concerning Ailment
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis lands on the injury report prior to their match against the Memphis Grizzlies with what the team calls a 'left heel contusion.'
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the news via Twitter/X.
Davis appeared to suffer the injury on Monday night during their loss to the Detroit Pistons.
After the game, Davis said he had been dealing with this issue since the summer while playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Davis is listed as questionable.
The 31-year-old superstar admitted on Monday night that this foot issue has been lingering since the summer. When asked about it after the loss to Detriot, he said he plans to talk with his trainer about the injury.
"Talk to my trainer and figure what exactly is going on," Davis told reporters after the loss. "I've been managing it since this summer, honestly ... I landed right on the spot that's been killing me. We'll figure it out."
The Lakers played poorly in the loss to the Pistons, but not Davis. Although he suffered the injury late in the game, he was still his productive and his healthy self. He led the team with 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, and four assists.
He has been one of the hottest players to start the 2024-25 NBA season, averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game prior to Wednesday's game. Davis ranks first in the NBA in points per game, and is 10th in rebounds per game.
The Lakers have been feeding the ball to Davis since the first game of the season. Although L.A. has lost three of their last four games, the offense has been smooth (for the most part) with Davis as the No. 1 option.
The hope is that Davis will be in the lineup for their eighth game of the season. As things stand, the Lakers are road underdogs against the 4-4 Grizzlies.
Memphis is led by its All-NBA guard, Ja Morant, who is one of the most explosive guards we will ever see. He has led the team in points and assists through eight games this season.
The Lakers have been sluggish on the road thus far, and the last thing had to be without their All-Star big man, especially in the final game of their five-game road trip.
