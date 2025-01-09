Lakers' Anthony Davis Leapfrogged by Rising Superstar in All-Star Fan Voting
The results from the second NBA All-Star fan vote are in, and fans are making it clear who they want to see in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. The 2025 All-Star game will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California.
Still sitting at the top of the fan vote for both conferences are the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players have recorded exceptional performances throughout the first half of the season that have set them apart drastically from the rest of the NBA.
Antetokounmpo leads all players with 2.7 million votes while Jokić trails closely behind with more than 2.2 million votes. Their leading positions showcase their influence and dominance from the fan perspective.
There hasn’t been many changes since the results from the first fan vote were released; however, one player in particular has jumped ahead a spot in the voting polls. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama made a significant jump into fourth place, leapfrogging over Los Angeles Laker star center Anthony Davis.
The standout rookie is averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per season. He’s made an incredible impact on both ends of the floor, proving himself to be a reliable two-way big man for the Spurs. He’s recently been at his best offensively, having recorded 35 points against the Denver Nuggets on January 4 and 34 points against the Chicago Bulls on January 6.
Wembanyama may have jumped ahead of Davis in the fan voting, but that shouldn’t take away from the dominant season he’s been having this year for the Lakers. He’s averaging 25.8 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. This is one of his best seasons so far as a Laker, and if he can remain healthy, the Lakers could really start to look like a contender.
Other players sitting atop of the fan votes in the second round includes Lakers star LeBron James, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Golden State Warriors 10 time All-Star Steph Curry in the West.
Joining Antetokounmpo in the East are standout players including Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, and Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball.
The NBA will showcase a new All-Star Game format that includes tournament style matchups between four teams.
