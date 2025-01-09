Lakers HC JJ Redick Has Lost Home to Raging Wildfires in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets game has been postponed for Thursday due to the raging wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Many people have been affected by the fires including head coach JJ Redick.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, Redick has lost his house.
Redick and his family were evacuated due to the fires in the Los Angeles area when the fires first began.
"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live.
"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."
The fires continue to rage on and it remains to be seen when they will stop. The firefighters are working day and night to put out the flames, showing real bravery.
With the Lakers game being postponed for Thursday, it remains to be seen when they will return to the court. Los Angeles is scheduled to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and it will be determined on how strong the fires are.
Los Angeles currently hold a record of 20-16 and are currently in the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings. They are on a two-game losing streak and have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests.
Here is more information about the fires, please see below.
-L.A. County Fire Department
-L.A. County Government
-Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
-Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
