Lakers' Austin Reaves Linked to Surprising Rival Amid Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers were expecting to have a better time in the playoffs than they did. They were hoping to get better play from guard Austin Reaves than what they got.
Reaves struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves, failing to be the great third-scorer that he had been in the regular season. Reaves also struggled on the defensive end of the court.
Because of his poor performance in the playoffs, his name has come up in trade rumors. Some believe that moving him for a more defensive-minded player would beneift the Lakers.
Read more: Where Dalton Knecht Might Fit Into Lakers Rotation Next Season
A new team has been linked to Reaves if the Lakers decide they want to move him. That team is the Dallas Mavericks, according to Bleacher Report.
Dallas is a team that is looking to survive until Kyrie Irving is able to return after he tore his ACL in the middle of the year. Reaves would give them the scoring they're missing without Irving.
It's unclear what the Mavericks would trade to the Lakers in exchange for Reaves, but it's clear that they don't have any issue trading with one another.
These two franchises completed the most shocking trade in NBA history just a couple of weeks before the trade deadline, so finding common ground on Reaves wouldn't be too tough.
The Lakers haven't indicated that they are interested in shipping Reaves out this offseason. He is still someone that they view as a key player in this core.
More Lakers news: Top 5 Center Replacements For Lakers Amid Jaxson Hayes Rumors
Los Angeles would likely only trade Reaves right now if they don't believe that they will be able to re-sign him after next year. It would be smart if Reaves signed elsewhere when it comes to his finances.
If that is the case, then they should trade Reaves to make sure that they don't lose him for nothing. That would be disappointing for the Lakers if he left and they didn't get anything in return.
This season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Magic Johnson Tried to Block Lakers From Losing Alex Caruso
Lakers Future With Luka Doncic Could Hinge on LeBron’s Decision
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.