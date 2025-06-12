Where Dalton Knecht Might Fit Into Lakers Rotation Next Season
The Los Angeles Lakers tried trade Dalton Knecht last season in a move to get Mark Williams from the Hornets. That would have given them a center that they felt good about moving forward.
Instead, the trade was canceled because of concern due to the physical that they got back on Williams. They had to roll with Jaxson Hayes as their starting center.
It was clear that the Lakers didn't want Knecht. Even so, he returned to LA and tried to play the best that he could with the minutes that he was given.
Dalton Knecht could fall out of the Lakers' rotation if things don't go well
At the end the year, Knecht was on the fringes of the rotation anyway. He didn't play much in the playoffs, either. That doesn't bode well for his future.
According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Knecht might end up being an eigth man at best for the Lakers next year.
Knecht has shown flashes of being a really good player, but the Lakers must not trust him to be ready for things quite yet. That's disappointing, considering how good he was at the beginning of this season.
It's clear that the Lakers didn't see much of a long-term future with him since they already tried to ship him out of town. It wouldn't be surprising to see them try to do so again either this summer or next season before the deadline.
The Lakers need more players who can play defense. Knecht is a solid defensive player, but he's far from a shutdown guy. With the Lakers being in win-now mode, they could look to move him for more of a defensive player.
Los Angeles needs to win a title in the next couple of seasons to validate the years that LeBron James has left in the NBA. That's why Knecht doesn't have much time to grow with this team.
Last year as a rookie, Knecht averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
