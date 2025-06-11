Top 5 Center Replacements For Lakers Amid Jaxson Hayes Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a center once free agency starts. Some of the targets they are looking at might be more realistic more than others.
Jaxson Hayes simply didn't cut it this past season. When the year started, the Lakers weren't expecting to lean on him as the starter. Then, once Anthony Davis got traded, they were left with no choice.
These five centers would be the ideal replacements for the Lakers. One of them is probably unrealistic, but the rest of them should be targets they go after.
1. Myles Turner
Myles Turner is the top center heading into free agency. He is someone the Lakers have been enamored with for quite a while, but that won't help them land him.
Turner is likely going to re-sign with the Pacers once their run in the Finals is over. The only hope the Lakers have of affording him is with a sign-and-trade, and the Lakers don't have anything the Pacers want in return for him.
2. Nic Claxton
Claxton is someone that the Lakers could actually land in a trade. He is young enough to grow with Luka Doncic and fits the mold they are looking for in a center.
The question would be whether or not Brooklyn is interested in a couple of expiring contracts, and future first-round picks would be something they would be interested in for Claxton.
3. Jarrett Allen
After losing in five games to the Pacers, the Cavaliers might make some trades this offseason. Jarrett Allen is a guy they could look to move as they decide to move Evan Mobley to center.
Allen is one of the best rebounders in the league and can actually create his own offense. He's expensive, which is why he might not be a realistic trade target for the Lakers. But he might be available this summer.
4. Clint Capela
Capela is a free agent and fits the Lakers' win-now timeline. With the limited amount of cap space the Lakers have, signing him could be a challenge.
The only shot they have to get him is a sign-and-trade, which is realistic with him. Capela's lob-catching and rebounding are what the Lakers like.
5. Brook Lopez
Lopez is also a free agent and might be affordable for the Lakers. The issue is that he is already 37 years old, so his effectiveness is dwindling fast.
He is by far the least desirable target on this list, but he might be the only option for them depending on what happens summer.
