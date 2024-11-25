Lakers Being Disrespected in Latest NBA Cup Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't the favorite team to win the NBA Cup, according to the latest betting odds. The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are favored to win the tournament, despite the Lakers winning the league's first-ever NBA Cup last season.
Anthony Davis was the leading force to propel the Lakers to a 123-109 triumph over the Indiana Pacers in the tournament championship. Davis finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds, and four blocks. LeBron James was named the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament MVP.
James scored 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Reaves had a strong performance off the bench recording 28 points.
If the Lakers' stars can replicate a similar performance throughout the tournament this season, it's hard to imagine what team could be better. The Lakers are currently 2-0 in the group stage. Los Angeles is a part of West Group B which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz.
However, the latest betting odds indicate the Celtics and Cavaliers are poised to win it all. The Celtics are 1-1 in East Group C, while the Cleveland holds a 1-1 record. Neither teams leads their respective group, however both teams lead the Eastern Confernece.
The Celtics and Cavaliers are currently the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston has a 14-3 record, while the Cavaliers have a 17-1 record. Meanwhile, the Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference with a 10-6 record.
The Western Conference is loaded with talent, and the top two teams have the same record of 12-4. While the Golden State Warriors and the Thunder are the two best teams in the conference as of now, they aren't the favorites to take home the NBA Cup.
However, conference standings aren't important since each team is placed in a group separated by their finish in last season's standings. But the games played in the tournament do count toward overall win/loss record.
Although the Lakers have the third best odds to win the tournament, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns are amongst the top five teams considered favorites win.
Additionally, based on the odds, the Lakers are being given the seventh best chance to win this year.
