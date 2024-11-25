Lakers Injured Big Man Upgraded For Crucial NBA Cup Matchup vs Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers could get some significant frontcourt reinforcements for their pivotal matchup Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
The Lakers have upgraded center Jaxson Hayes to probable for Tuesday's game.
Hayes has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to a left ankle sprain.
The Lakers have been thin at the frontcourt position, and Hayes' potential return should be a massive help.
In 10 games this season, Hayes has been huge as the backup center to superstar Anthony Davis. Hayes has brought energy and athleticism to the position, averaging 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks. Hayes also shoots 70.6 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free-throw line in 17.5 minutes of action.
After a season in which Hayes looked like he didn't belong on the court with the Lakers, head coach JJ Redick has done wonders so far in incorporating Hyes into his game plan and schemes.
This past offseason, Hayes exercised his $2.4 million player option for this season to remain in the purple and gold. After a tough season last year, he knew his market in free agency wouldn't be too hot, so he did the smart thing and took advantage of his player option.
On the Lakers' side, it wasn't the right move to provide him with a player option, but so far, Hayes is proving to be a viable big man for Los Angeles.
The news of Hayes returning to the lineup is huge, but the Lakers are still without two other viable frontcourt options, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
The team says Vanderbilt's ramp-up from his foot procedure in May has gone slower than anticipated.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season, and there is no timetable for a potential return. He will be re-evaluated in a couple of more weeks.
Vanderbilt has not been on the court since early February, and there is concern about his return this season. A month ago, the 25-year-old said that he felt good and that his ramp-up process "has gone well."
As for Wood, he will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks after he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired knee. Wood was hot and cold last season, playing in only 50 games total.
The Lakers will welcome Hayes back with open arms. They hope to remain healthy and get back to their winning ways after losing their last two games.
