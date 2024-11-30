Lakers Big Man to Miss Multiple Weeks With Significant Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their backup center, Jaxson Hayes, for an extensive period of time.
Hayes re-injured his right ankle on Tuesday in his first game after missing some time and will now be out for another two to three weeks.
ESPN Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
Hayes re-sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. With just a couple of minutes left in the game, he left the locker room and did not return.
Hayes did not play in the Lakers' last two games and will be sidelined until at least mid-December.
The Lakers had recently upgraded Hayes after he had missed nearly two weeks due to his ankle issue. The Lakers have been thin at the frontcourt position, and Hayes' return was supposed to be a massive help.
Now, the Lakers will continue to be severely thin in the frontcourt with only the help of superstar Anthony Davis and two-way center Christain Koloko.
Hayes had been huge for L.A. as the backup center to Davis. In 11 games played this season, Hayes has averaged 6.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and is shooting 72 percent from the field and 78 percent from the charity stripe in 17.5 minutes of action.
After a season in which Hayes looked like he didn't belong on the court with the Lakers, head coach JJ Redick has done wonders so far in incorporating Hyes into his game plan and schemes.
This past offseason, Hayes exercised his $2.4 million player option for this season to remain in the purple and gold. After a tough season last year, he knew his market in free agency wouldn't be too hot, so he did the smart thing and took advantage of his player option.
Add Hayes to the list of Lakers frontcourt players who will continue to miss some time. The Lakers are still without two other viable frontcourt options, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
The team says Vanderbilt's ramp-up from his foot procedure in May has gone slower than anticipated. His status to return to the court is still to be determined.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season, and there is no timetable for a potential return. He will be re-evaluated in a couple of more weeks.
Wood will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks after he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired knee. Wood was hot and cold last season, playing in only 50 games total for L.A.
The injuries continue to strike for L.A.
