Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends LeBron and Bronny James to West Rival
There have been trade rumors swirling around LeBron James ever since Rich Paul released that strange statement on behalf of James that seemed to indicate some odd feelings James has about the Lakers.
James has never made it a secret that he wants to win at the highest level. He is in pursuit of his fifth championship, which would put him one behind Michael Jordan.
The Lakers would only get rid of James if he asked to be moved, mainly because he has a no-trade clause. One trade proposal from Bleacher Report would signal a total rebuild around Luka Doncic, though.
Here is the proposal:
Denver Nuggets Receive: LeBron James, Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: DaRon Holmes II, Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, 2028 first-round pick swap
The key asset in this trade for the Lakers is Murray, who is the second-best player that the Nuggets have. The issue is that they already have Doncic on the roster.
Both Murray and Doncic are ball-dominant point guards who thrive with the ball in their hands. Neither one of them does much off the ball, so it would be redundant for the Lakers to bring him in.
James would only sign off on going to Denver if Jokic is still on the team, so that's why Murray has to be included. Jokic is untouchable anyway, so any call involving him would be a waste of time.
Denver would absolutely make this trade if this were available to them. Adding James would give them a bonafide superstar to pair next to Jokic for a title run.
However, there is very little reason for the Lakers to make this move. There would be better options available in the market that wouldn't result in them getting a skillset back that they already have.
The Lakers are highly unlikely to move James at any point this season. James is just using this statement to put some pressure on them so that they make moves in the offseason.
There is very little indication that James wants to leave LA. He likely will just play a couple of more seasons before retiring.
