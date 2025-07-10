Lakers News: NBA Insider Makes Major Prediction on $12 Million Addition
The Los Angeles Lakers have added just a couple of players in free agency this summer. They have been trying to fill in the holes that they have on their roster with smart additions.
Signing Deandre Ayton was the biggest addition for the team. They had to get a starting center, and Ayton will now be able to man that spot for the next couple of years.
The Lakers also added Jake LaRavia in free agency, bringing in in on a two-year deal worth $12 million. He has a lot of upside with that deal.
More news: Lakers Rumors: One LeBron James Trade Suitor Reportedly Out of Running
LaRavia comes in as a player who has shown the ability to really shoot the ball well. According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, he believes that the shooting he brings really gives them upside.
"LaRavia led all players with at least 90 attempts (a bar he barely cleared) by shooting 46% on above-the-break 3s, per The F5 newsletter," Pelton writes. "It's unclear how many of those shots LaRavia will get in a Lakers offense."
Even if LaRavia isn't able to get as many open looks because he has more teammates who shoot the ball, he still should see a decent amount of looks from the corner.
The Lakers brought him in because he was a very low-risk signing. He does one thing really well, and the Lakers need more guys who do that thing. They need more guys who can shoot from deep.
More news: Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Makes Prediction on De'Anthony Melton in Free Agency
Los Angeles is pleased with what LaRavia should be able to give them off the bench. He's not going to be counted on to do too much, so he's a good low-cost signing who should be able to help in a limited scope.
If LaRavia is able to play well early in the year, he has an opportunity to earn big minutes when things matter the most. It's clear that the Lakers have already given up on Dalton Knecht.
Last season with the Kings and the Grizzlies, LaRavia averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 47.5 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More news: Lakers Notes: Massive LeBron James Trade Update, Bradley Beal Latest, Anthony Davis Surgery
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.