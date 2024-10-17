Lakers Blown Out by Balanced Warriors in Vegas Preseason Clash Tuesday
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their preseason schedule as they took on the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, home of the Emirates NBA Cup — formerly known as the In-Season Tournament. This was the Lakers' first time in the building since winning the inaugural event in December of 2023.
In their preseason matchup with the Warriors on Tuesday, Los Angeles would lose 111-97 in a decent showing by both teams.
The Lakers are led now by new head coach JJ Redick, who is still instilling his philosophies into this team. Despite the final score coach Redick was encouraged by they way his team played offensively when he spoke to reporters post-game.
"I was highly encouraged with the shots we got,” Redick said. “Highly encouraged. It was when we didn't trust our offense and got a little stagnant, ball stuck. That was the beginning of the third quarter. We had 19 points, I think, in the third and AD had eight on four straight possessions in iso ball – which I called those plays because he hadn't touched it. I mean, that was just, we didn't play good offense that quarter. That happens sometimes and it's a growth opportunity, it's a learning lesson for our group."
Despite the box score numbers, the Lakers took a number of good shots but like Doc Rivers' famous phrase "It's a Make or Miss League." The Lakers did not shoot the ball well, however, the team took them within the flow of the offense. In a regular season situation where these games count towards their record, fans should expect this improved offensive gameplan by the Lakers to result in points.
"Our execution, ball movement, passing, all that stuff," Redick said. "I thought it was great in the first half. We just didn't make shots and that's human nature, it's a tendency of groups, of players. I've lived it. Again, a lot of these things I've lived. So I have some experience and some perspective on it. You stop trusting it and you start, 'I gotta get myself going. I gotta get myself going,' and it's not how we want to play and that's ok. That's ok. It happens, we'll get better."
Lakers fans should be excited for the start of the NBA regular season as there seems to be a different type of energy within this group's locker room. The biggest difference between this season the one previously is that it seems like the players are more bought in then ever before which is major for this team's expectations.
